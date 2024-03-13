Crash sends car into AT&T store on Michigan Avenue, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car struck the front of an AT &T store downtown after multi-car crash Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 11:20 p.m. in the 600-block of North Michigan Avenue.

Police said a man was driving a white SUV southbound on Michigan Avenue when he disregarded a traffic signal and struck a silver sedan going westbound on Ontario Street. The SUV then struck the front of the AT &T store.

The driver of the SUV was not injured. A woman and man inside the silver sedan were both transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

A third vehicle was also struck in the collision and the man driving the car was not injured, police said.

Police said citations are pending.

