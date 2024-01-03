Car crashes into West Englewood church

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car crashed into a church in West Englewood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the driver of a dark-colored sedan was driving erratically at about 11:17 p.m. in the 7300-block of South Ashland Avenue when it struck a white sedan.

The white sedan then swerved and struck the side of the New Generation Harvest Church

The driver of the dark sedan fled the scene and there were no reported injuries, police said.

