Man critically injured after being struck by 2 cars in Old Irving Park, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a man was critically injured after being struck by two cars in Old Irving Park Wednesday.

Chicago police said a man was critically injured after being struck by two cars in Old Irving Park Wednesday.

Chicago police said a man was critically injured after being struck by two cars in Old Irving Park Wednesday.

Chicago police said a man was critically injured after being struck by two cars in Old Irving Park Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically injured after being struck by two cars in the Old Irving Park neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

One of the drivers fled from the scene while the other stayed, police said.

The incident occurred at about 12:58 a.m. in the 4100-block of West Irving Park Road, right near the Kennedy Expressway and the CTA train and bus stops.

Police said the 55-year-old man was crossing the street when he was struck by a gray pick-up truck that left the scene. He was then struck by a black Jeep, which stopped at the scene, police said.

The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No citations are pending against the Jeep driver, police said.

Area detectives are searching for the driver of the pick-up truck and any surveillance video in the area.