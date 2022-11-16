Illinois State Police chase ends in Far South Side crash; trooper injured

Pursuit began with possible stolen car, police said

A Chicago crash ended an Illinois State Police chase at 95th Street and Cottage Grove. A trooper was injured, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois State Police trooper was seriously hurt early Wednesday morning after a chase ended in a crash on Chicago's Far South Side.

State police said at around midnight, the trooper, in a K-9 unit, spotted a white Volkswagen Golf, which had been taken in an aggravated carjacking earlier Tuesday night in Chicago.

The trooper followed the vehicle, but authorities say the suspects ultimately sped away.

At some point, both the suspects and trooper lost control during the pursuit at 95th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

Based on video from the scene, the crashes were violent, causing major damage to both cars.

The Volkswagen slammed into a pole, and the trooper's SUV jumped a curb, went up a berm and crashed head-on into a tree.

The trooper was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, where he remained stable later Wednesday morning.

The K-9 was taken to an emergency vet to be checked out, but did not appear to be hurt.

Two suspects were also taken to area hospitals.

Authorities said one of them is in serious condition and one is in good condition.

