2 seriously injured in North Side DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash, Chicago fire officials say

A 32-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were hurt in the wrong-way crash, Chicago officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Monday morning, Chicago fire officials said.

CFD transported a 32-year-old woman to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition from one vehicle and a 24-year-old man in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital from another vehicle after the incident.

The crash took place in the southbound lanes of the 1000-block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, near North Avenue and the Gold Coast, just after 4 a.m., CFD said.

RELATED: 1 killed in fiery I-57 crash in Markham

Chicago fire officials did not immediately have any additional information about what took place, and Chicago police did not immediately have details, either.

The crash was cleared by about 6 a.m., and traffic was no longer affected.