1 killed in fiery I-57 crash in Markham

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-57 in south suburban Markham Sunday night, authorities said.

The crash involving at least one vehicle occurred around 11 p.m. on I-57 near 159th Street. IDOT officials said Illinois State Police told them one person was killed in the crash.

'He was one of a kind': Father of 4 killed in Markham crash while driving to work at Daley Center

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.

Police shut down all lanes while they investigated the crash. Shortly before 5 a.m. Monday, all lanes were reopened to traffic.