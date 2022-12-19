WATCH LIVE

Chicago police: Truck reported stolen crashes into Goethe statue in Lakeview

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Monday, December 19, 2022 11:15AM
A truck reported as stolen crashed into a statue on Sheridan Road.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A truck that was reported stolen crashed into a statue in the Lakeview neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said they attempted to pull a vehicle identified as stolen over in the 2800-block of North Sheridan Road at about 2:15 a.m.

The male driver of the vehicle fled the scene, jumped the curb and crashed into the Johann Wolfgang von Goethe Monument, police said.

Police said three people tried to flee the scene on foot but were arrested by police.

A weapon was recovered from the scene and charges are pending, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.

