1 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash involving SUV, 2 semi-trailers on Torrence Avenue on SE Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash on Torrence Avenue on SE Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed and another seriously injured in a fiery crash involving a truck in the Hegewisch neighborhood on the Southeast Side, Chicago police said.

A Dodge Journey was traveling northbound on Torrence Avenue when police said it ran a red light and was struck by a semi-trailer traveling east on 130th Street.

The Dodge then spun out and was struck by another semi-trailer traveling east on 130th Street.

The male driver of the Dodge SUV was killed and pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the first semi-trailer was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in serious condition, police said. The driver of the other semi-trailer was not injured.

The intersection of Torrence Avenue and 130th Street is closed as police investigate, which has led to backups on the northbound Bishop Ford Freeway.

LIVE TRAFFICL: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Investigations Unit and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohegewischtraffic fatalitiessemi crashfatal crash
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cook County indoor mask mandate back in effect
Rev. Jackson, wife responding to COVID-19 treatment, family says
44 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
Rollover crash kills mother from Markham, ISP says
Blue Angels fly with police star worn by fallen CPD officer
No need to rush for COVID booster shot, experts say
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warmer Monday
Show More
As Gov. Cuomo exits, Hochul to take office in NY minus 'distractions'
New speed enforcement camera activated near South Side park
22 dead, dozens missing in 'unbelievable' Tennessee flooding
Lake Michigan water conditions cause multiple rescues, 1 drowning
Search teams recover body of man who went missing in Fox Lake
More TOP STORIES News