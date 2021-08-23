1 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash involving SUV, 2 semi-trailers on Torrence Avenue on SE Side

A Dodge Journey was traveling northbound on Torrence Avenue when police said it ran a red light and was struck by a semi-trailer traveling east on 130th Street.
The Dodge then spun out and was struck by another semi-trailer traveling east on 130th Street.
The male driver of the Dodge SUV was killed and pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the first semi-trailer was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in serious condition, police said. The driver of the other semi-trailer was not injured.
The intersection of Torrence Avenue and 130th Street is closed as police investigate, which has led to backups on the northbound Bishop Ford Freeway.
The Chicago Police Major Accidents Investigations Unit and Area Two detectives are investigating.