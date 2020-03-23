Wheeling man fatally struck on Eisenhower Expressway on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 26-year-old man was fatally struck while walking on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side late Sunday night, Illinois State Police said.A semi-trailer was traveling in the right westbound lane of the expressway east of Central Avenue at about 11:59 p.m. when a pedestrian ran into the lane of traffic and was struck.The pedestrian, 26-year-old Christian Gonzalez of Wheeling, was transported to a local hospital in serious condition and later died from his injuries, police said.All lanes of traffic on the westbound Eisenhower Expressway east of Central Avenue were shut down at about 12:31 a.m. before reopening at 2:41 a.m.