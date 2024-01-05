WATCH LIVE

Chicago police searching for suspect after North Side arsons

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, January 5, 2024 11:35AM
Chicago police are searching for a suspect after a string of arsons in Andersonville and Bowmanville Thursday.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A search underway for a serial arsonist on the city's North Side.

Five incidents were reported Thursday in the Andersonville and Bowmanville neighborhoods.

The arsons occurred in the:

5100-block of North Clark Street January 03, 2024 at 4:28 p.m.

2400-block of West Carmen Ave. January 03, 2024 at 5:34 p.m.

2100-block of West Foster Ave. January 03, 2024 at 6:06 p.m.

2000-block of West Berwyn Ave January 03, 2024 at 6:17 p.m.

2200-block of West Berwyn Ave. January 03, 2024 at 6:25 p.m.

Investigators released a photo of the man they believe could be the one who was intentionally setting trash bins on fire in the alleys. The suspect is described as 35-45 years old wearing a black hooded jacket, an orange and white stripped polo shirt and tan pants.

