Chicago police searching for suspect after North Side arsons

Chicago police are searching for a suspect after a string of arsons in Andersonville and Bowmanville Thursday.

Chicago police are searching for a suspect after a string of arsons in Andersonville and Bowmanville Thursday.

Chicago police are searching for a suspect after a string of arsons in Andersonville and Bowmanville Thursday.

Chicago police are searching for a suspect after a string of arsons in Andersonville and Bowmanville Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A search underway for a serial arsonist on the city's North Side.

Five incidents were reported Thursday in the Andersonville and Bowmanville neighborhoods.

The arsons occurred in the:

5100-block of North Clark Street January 03, 2024 at 4:28 p.m.

2400-block of West Carmen Ave. January 03, 2024 at 5:34 p.m.

2100-block of West Foster Ave. January 03, 2024 at 6:06 p.m.

2000-block of West Berwyn Ave January 03, 2024 at 6:17 p.m.

2200-block of West Berwyn Ave. January 03, 2024 at 6:25 p.m.

Investigators released a photo of the man they believe could be the one who was intentionally setting trash bins on fire in the alleys. The suspect is described as 35-45 years old wearing a black hooded jacket, an orange and white stripped polo shirt and tan pants.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood