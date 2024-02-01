2 robbed at ATM in Cragin, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were robbed at an ATM on the Northwest Side Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The robbery took place at about 2:29 a.m. in the 1800-block of North Cicero Avenue, police said.

A 23-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man told police they were using an ATM when a black sedan approached.

Police said two suspects got out, showed a gun and demanded their money.

One of the suspects struck the man in the face before taking the victims' property and money, police said.

The suspects got back in their black sedan and fled southbound, police said.

The victims declined EMS treatment, police said. No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

