Chicago police investigate pair of Chinatown break-ins at restaurants

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a pair of commercial break-ins in the city's Chinatown neighborhood discovered early Friday morning.

Police said both were discovered around 5 a.m. in the 2100-block of South China Avenue. Investigator said someone broke through the glass rear doors at Joy-Yee Noddle and DaiFuku Ramen.

It was not immediately clear if anything was taken from the inside of either restaurant.

An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing. No further information has been released.

