WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago police investigate pair of Chinatown break-ins at restaurants

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, June 10, 2023 3:11AM
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a pair of commercial break-ins in the city's Chinatown neighborhood discovered early Friday morning.

Police said both were discovered around 5 a.m. in the 2100-block of South China Avenue. Investigator said someone broke through the glass rear doors at Joy-Yee Noddle and DaiFuku Ramen.

It was not immediately clear if anything was taken from the inside of either restaurant.

An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing. No further information has been released.

Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW