Bucktown carjacking caught on video, armed man targets woman Thursday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for an armed man who was caught on video carjacking a woman in Bucktown Thursday morning.The terrifying encounter on the quiet block has stunned neighbors."We live in the city. We have our fair share of crime, but an armed carjacking at 7 o'clock in the morning is beyond the norm," said Lisa Young, Bucktown resident.Surveillance video shows the victim getting out of her parked car in the 1700-block of North Winchester. As she walks to a residence, an armed thief in a yellow hoodie emerges from an alley.The two disappear off camera for a moment before the offender races to her car, keys in hand, and gets behind the wheel. He peels away as a witness chases after the vehicle, trying to get a picture of him."I think we're just living in a time where we just really, really have to realize it's not the same old neighborhood," said Linda Reilly, Wicker Park resident. "It's not the same old city."Video caught a second vehicle at the scene, a black Jeep, which police believe was driven by an accomplice. The Jeep, which had been purchased just yesterday, was also stolen Thursday morning at gunpoint in the 2300-block of West Shakespeare."For sure I'm going to keep my eyes and ears even more open than I ever have," Young said.No one was injured in either carjacking. Residents on the block said they're hoping police add more patrols in this area.Police said the suspects in both carjackings were described by victims as black males, between 5 ft. 7 in. and 5 ft. 9 in. tall. The owner of the Jeep said the suspect with the gun was wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt and jeans, and the other suspect had dreadlocks and was wearing a dark beanie. The woman in Bucktown described the carjacker as around 18 to 20 years old, with short black hair. She did not see the driver of the Jeep.