Chicago police investigating break-in at North Side dealership

Chicago police are investigating a break-in at Leader Auto car dealership after a burglary alarm went off Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Burglars broke into a North Side car dealership Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at Leader Auto on Fremont just south of North Avenue, police said.

Police found a shattered window, but the burglars had already left. They also found key fobs on the ground near the broken window.

Car crashes through Portage Park dealership, multiple vehicles stolen, Chicago police say

It is not clear if any cars were stolen, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Chicago smash-and-grab: Group of burglars steal cash register, merchandise from Lincoln Park store

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood