Car crashes through Portage Park dealership, multiple vehicles stolen, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple vehicles were stolen from a car dealership early Saturday morning in the city's Portage Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Investigators responded to the 5100 block of W. Irving Park. At around 2:55 a.m.

It appeared a car drove through the front doors of the Marino dealership leaving shattered glass and debris everywhere.

There is no one in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.