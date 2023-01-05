Chicago smash-and-grab: Group of burglars steal cash register, merchandise from Lincoln Park store

A Lincoln Park store owner said it took a group of burglars less than five minutes to steal merchandise and a cash register from her, all captured on video.

The owner, who did not want to share her identity or the name of her store, said her security cameras capture the entire incident from beginning to end.

"They were in those gates in three minutes, nothing deterred them from getting in," the owner said.

She said she was awoken overnight by a security alert from the store.

"As soon as they gained entrance into the store a whole car load of more them jumped out and they just ransacked the store," she said.

Chicago police reports said the burglary happened in the 2200-block of North Clybourn. The police report said five males broke into the store and took a cash register and items before they fled in a Dodge Charger and Dodge Ram.

"I can't even tell you the countless hours that I spend away from my family, working here late into the night, day after day for someone to come in and take what is not theirs," the owner said.

She hopes by sharing the video things will be different.

"I'm hoping that someone sees one of these images sees the car and does the right thing and reports them," she said.

The owner said it's too soon to know the total cost of loss and damage, and said that's secondary to her and her employees' sense of safety.

Chicago police have also issued an alert to businesses about three other burglaries that happened in the same area in late December. While police have not yet connected them to this crime, they said they did happen with similar circumstances.

