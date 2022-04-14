Car stolen with child, 3, inside in South Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a car was stolen with a 3-year-old child inside in the South Loop Wednesday night.Police said a 26-year-old woman got out of her car for a brief moment in the 1200-block of South Clinton while leaving her 3-year-old child in the vehicle. In that brief time, the suspect jumped into the car and drove off.The thief dropped the child off in the 500-block of West Jackson where a security officer found them and called police.Shortly after, the car was found empty in the 4400-block of South Shields, police said.The child was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition for observation.No one is currently in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.