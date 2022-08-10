Car stolen with 1-year-old inside on Near South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 1-year-old boy is safe after a car he was in was stolen on the Near South Side Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that at about 12:50 p.m. in the 0-100 block of East 23rd Street a 51-year-old man was next to his parked car, which had a 1-year-old boy inside, when an unknown vehicle pulled up.

An unknown offender got out of that car, got into the victim's car with the child still inside, police said, then look off northbound on Wabash Avenue. The unknown car also fled in the same direction, CPD said.

The victim's car was recovered in the 2200-block of South Indiana Avenue with the 1-year-old inside, police said. There were no reported injuries.

An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing. It was not immediately clear if anyone was in custody, or if police had a description of any suspect or suspect vehicle.