Woman forced out of vehicle in NW Side carjacking, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a woman was forced out of her car in a carjacking on the Northwest Side Thursday morning.

Chicago police said a woman was forced out of her car in a carjacking on the Northwest Side Thursday morning.

Chicago police said a woman was forced out of her car in a carjacking on the Northwest Side Thursday morning.

Chicago police said a woman was forced out of her car in a carjacking on the Northwest Side Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was forced out of her car in a carjacking on the Northwest Side Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The carjacking took place at about 12:45 a.m. in the 6000-block of West Wellington Avenue.

Police said a 23-year-old woman was sitting in parked 2019 Subaru when four armed male suspects forced her out of the car.

One of the suspects fled in the victim's car and the others fled in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

The woman was not injured and no one is in custody, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood