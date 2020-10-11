2 people dead in Chinatown hotel

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are investigating the deaths of two people in a hotel room in Chinatown Sunday.

About 2:35 p.m., police found a 24-year-old man and 61-year-old woman dead inside a hotel room in the 200-block of West Cermak Road, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available, police said, and Area One detectives are conducting a death investigation.

CORRECTION: Our report initally indicated the crime took place in Armour Square but has since been updated to reflect the address located in Chinatown.
