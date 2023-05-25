Chicago police: Armed robbers targeting victims in Hyde Park

Chicago police said armed robbers are targeting victims at night in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Police said the victims were walking when up to three people came up to them. showed a gun and demanded the victim's cell phones and belongings.

The robberies occurred in the:

-5500-block of south Harper Ave. on May 16 at 11 p.m.

-5600-block of south Blackstone Ave. on May 1 at 3:10 a.m.

-1000-block of east 55th St. on May 22, 2023 at 11:p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8364.