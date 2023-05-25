WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago police: Armed robbers targeting victims in Hyde Park

By WLS logo
Thursday, May 25, 2023 11:02AM
CPD wanrs of Hyde Park armed robberies
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police said armed robbers are targeting victims at night in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Armed robbers are targeting victims at night in the Hyde Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Police said the victims were walking when up to three people came up to them. showed a gun and demanded the victim's cell phones and belongings.

The robberies occurred in the:

-5500-block of south Harper Ave. on May 16 at 11 p.m.

-5600-block of south Blackstone Ave. on May 1 at 3:10 a.m.

-1000-block of east 55th St. on May 22, 2023 at 11:p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8364.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW