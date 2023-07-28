Chicago police investigating 3 armed robberies on North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies on the North Side Friday morning.

Police have not said if the robberies were connected. None of the victims were injured.

The first robbery took place in the 500-block of West Kinzie Street at about 4:50 a.m.

Police said a 35-year-old woman was walking outside when a gray SUV approached and four male suspects armed with guns got out and demanded her property.

The suspects then got back in the SUV and fled the scene.

The second robbery occurred in the 400-block of North Racine Avenue at about 5:03 a.m. Police said a 38-year-old man was walking outside when a gray or silver SUV, possibly an Audi, approached.

Four male suspects armed with guns got out, took the victim's belongings and then fled in the SUV, police said.

The third robbery took place in the 1900-block of West Division Street at about 5:27 a.m.

A 39-year-old woman was outside when police said a silver SUV, possibly an Audi, approached and three male suspects armed with guns got out.

They took the victim's property before getting back in the SUV and fled eastbound, police said.

No one is in custody in connection with any of the robberies, Area Three detectives are investigating

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood