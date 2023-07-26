Chicago police: Boy, 14, charged in 7 robberies in less than an hour

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy has been charged after seven different robberies in less than an hour on Tuesday, Chicago police said.

Police said the teen has been charged with twelve felony counts of armed robbery and misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to a vehicle and battery.

The robberies occurred at:

-1:50 a.m. - 1100-block of West Taylor (12th District); a 29-year-old male victim

-1:55 a.m. - 1100-block of South Canal (1st District); 38-year-old female & 45-year-old male victims

-2 a.m. - 700 -block of West Taylor (12th District); 36-year-old female & 24-year-old male victims

-2:20 a.m. - 2400-block of South Canal (9th District); 28-year-old female victim

-2:24 a.m. - 2500-block of South Halsted (9th District); 44-year-old male victim

- 2:30 a.m. - 1100-block of West Chicago (12th District); 41-year-old male & 39-year- old male victims

- 2:35 a.m. - 1200-block of North Milwaukee (14th District); 30-year-old male & 31-year- old male victims

Police said he was arrested in the 2400-block of West Belmont Avenue.