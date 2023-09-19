Chicago police: 4 robbed at gunpoint on North, Northwest sides

Chicago police said four victims were targeted in robberies in Lakeview, Uptown and Belmont Cragin Monday night and Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Armed robbers targeted at least four people on the North and Northwest sides Monday night and Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police have not said if any of the robberies are linked but they are all very similar.

The first one took place at around 10:30p.m. Monday in the 700-block of West Roscoe Avenue. Police said a 25-year-old man was walking down the sidewalk when three men got out of a black SUV and took his wallet and cellphone.

A second robbery took place in the 900-block of West Lakeside Place at about 11 p.m.

Police said a 51-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when three male suspects got out of a black SUV and took his cell phone and groceries at gunpoint.

A third robbery took place in the 1500-block of West Berteau Avenue at about 11:36 p.m. as police said a 24-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when three suspects got out of a black SUV and stole his cell phone and wallet.

The fourth robbery took place in the 2500-block of North Long Avenue at about 12:01 a.m. as police said a 42-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when three suspects got out of a black sedan and took his cell phone and wallet.

No injuries were reported in connection with the robberies and no one is in custody.

