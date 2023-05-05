Chicago police: Man charged in NW Side hit-and-run-that injured 4 pedestrians

Chicago police said a man has been charged with hitting four people with an SUV on the city's Northwest Side last September.

Police said 29-year-old Renato Salazar got into an argument with the group in the 6500-block of West Fullerton Avenue on September 10. They were seriously hurt.

Salazar was arrested by Chicago police and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force Wednesday in Franklin Park.

Salazar is due in court later Friday on attempted first degree murder and leaving the scene of an accident charges.

