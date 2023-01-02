Chicago police: Man, 73, struck in head with screwdriver in Lakeview robbery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 73-year-old man was struck in the head with a screwdriver during a robbery inside a Lakeview apartment building last Thursday, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred in the 700-block of West California Terrace at about 8:30 a.m., police said.

The victim told police he was inside the vestibule of the apartment building when someone approached him from behind and demanded his property.

Police said the robber struck the victim in the face, back and groin with a closed fist as well as hitting him in the head with a screwdriver before fleeing with the victim's property.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition. Area Three detectives are investigating.

