Chicago police: Man kidnapped at gunpoint in Northalsted neighborhood

Police want people to be on alert after a kidnapping in the Northalsted neighborhood Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert about a man robbed and kidnapped at gunpoint in the Northalsted neighborhood last Friday.

According to Chicago police, a 26-year-old man was walking in the 800-block of West Cornelia Avenue around 10 p.m. when two people wearing dark clothing and ski masks approached him.

Police said they flashed a handgun and demanded his personal belongings.

He was then forced into his car and driven to an ATM in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, which is more than 17 miles away. The robbers withdrew money from his account, dropped him off in the 8300-block of South Kerfoot Avenue, and left with his vehicle,, police said.

The man refused medical attention.

At this point, no one was in custody, while police continue to investigate this frightening robbery and kidnapping.

The incident occurred near the area where last October, five robbery and abductions took place near Wrigley Field.