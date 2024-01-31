3 in custody after robbery on North Side CTA platform, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a man was robbed by three suspects on a CTA platform on the North Side Tuesday night.

Chicago police said a man was robbed by three suspects on a CTA platform on the North Side Tuesday night.

Chicago police said a man was robbed by three suspects on a CTA platform on the North Side Tuesday night.

Chicago police said a man was robbed by three suspects on a CTA platform on the North Side Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was robbed by three suspects on a CTA platform on the North Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The 23-year-old man was on the Clybourn station platform at about 8:44 p.m. when he told police that he was approached by two male suspects and a female suspect who demanded his personal belongings.

The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene on a CTA Red Line train, police said.

Officers waiting at the Cermak station observed three people matching the description of the suspects and took them into custody, police said.

No injuries were reported and charges are pending, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood