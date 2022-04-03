Chicago crime: Thieves hit Flee Club, at least 6 other businesses, within 3 days, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department issued a warning after thieves hit at least six businesses in the past two days.
They hit locations around the city.
Police said in each case, the burglars forced their way into the business through a front window. Once inside, they pried open ATMs and Bitcoin machines. Three to five men driving in a white Jeep Cherokee arrived early in the morning in each of the seven burglaries, which took place over three days total, police said.
One of the businesses was Flee Club on the city's West Side. Owners said burglars hit their business twice in the past two weeks.
The burglaries took place at the following times and locations:
*1600 block of East 75th Street, March 31, 6 a.m.
*1400 block of East 47th Drive, April 1, 3:30 a.m.
*1800 block of West Lawrence Avenue, April 1, 4 a.m.
*2200 block of West Taylor Street, April 1, 6 a.m.
*1100 block of West Grand Avenue, April 2, 4:30 a.m.
*2000 block of East 87th Street, April 2, 4:45 a.m.
*2700 block of North Clark Street, April 2, 6 a.m.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
