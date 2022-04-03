burglary

Chicago crime: Thieves hit Flee Club, at least 6 other businesses, within 3 days, police say

Police warn of 3 to 5 men driving Jeep Cherokee, arriving in early morning in each commercial burglary
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Thieves hit at least 7 businesses within 3 days, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department issued a warning after thieves hit at least six businesses in the past two days.

They hit locations around the city.

Police said in each case, the burglars forced their way into the business through a front window. Once inside, they pried open ATMs and Bitcoin machines. Three to five men driving in a white Jeep Cherokee arrived early in the morning in each of the seven burglaries, which took place over three days total, police said.

One of the businesses was Flee Club on the city's West Side. Owners said burglars hit their business twice in the past two weeks.

The burglaries took place at the following times and locations:

*1600 block of East 75th Street, March 31, 6 a.m.
*1400 block of East 47th Drive, April 1, 3:30 a.m.
*1800 block of West Lawrence Avenue, April 1, 4 a.m.

*2200 block of West Taylor Street, April 1, 6 a.m.
*1100 block of West Grand Avenue, April 2, 4:30 a.m.
*2000 block of East 87th Street, April 2, 4:45 a.m.
*2700 block of North Clark Street, April 2, 6 a.m.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear west sidesouth shorekenwoodlincoln squarewest towncalumet heightslincoln parkburglarytheftchicago crimebusinesssmall businesschicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BURGLARY
Near West Side shoe store burglarized for 2nd time in 2 weeks
Illinois Senate looks to crack down on smash-and-grabs
Burglary crew behind 200 Chicago area smash-and-grabs, prosecutors say
Man charged in Burberry break-ins, 8 other Chicago burglaries: CPD
TOP STORIES
Crystal Lake mom challenges conviction in 5-year-old son's death
80-year-old man shot in Back of the Yards: CPD
Convicted mob hitman escapes federal custody
Teen charged with double murder rode Divvy to crime scene: prosecutors
Ukraine sees openings as Russia fixed on besieged Mariupol
Driver killed after crashing into tree on South Side, police say
Man seriously hurt from dog attack, robbery on South Side, police say
Show More
Street renaming honors aspiring Evanston model murdered on South Side
Chicago Music Awards honor local artists, performers
Woman finds out her gynecologist is also her biological father
1 dead, 2 injured in Wisconsin boat explosion
Chicago Weather: Clouds increase, rain at night Sunday
More TOP STORIES News