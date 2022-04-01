Near West Side shoe store burglarized for 2nd time in 2 weeks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shoe store on Chicago's Near West Side was burglarized Friday for the second time in two weeks.

Chicago police confirm five suspects broke into the Flee Club Chicago store on Taylor Street and stole merchandise just before 6 a.m.


Surveillance video shows one of the suspects armed with a crowbar break the glass. Then the group begins to kick the metal security doors to try and get inside.

Once inside the store, the video shows the suspects gram armfuls of merchandise, high-end clothes, shoes and more.

Owner Darris Kelly said enough is enough.


"We don't see it ending," he said. "I feel like it's going to keep happening, so what are we going to do? Keep opening our doors? We tried to do something for the community, we tried to do something for the people. It didn't work."

Flee Club sells high-end hard-to-find clothes, shoes, and purses. They said they were dropped from their last insurance company because of so many break-ins and just joined another one Thursday.

The owners said this time around, they estimate close to $70,000 worth of merchandise was taken.
