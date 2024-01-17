Manual transmission foils attempted carjacking suspects; 2 in custody after Gold Coast crime spree

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two suspects are in custody after a Gold Coast crime spree Tuesday night, including an attempted carjacking where the suspects were foiled by the car's manual transmission, Chicago police said.

The first incident took place in the 1500-block of North State Parkway at about 7:30 p.m., police said.

A 26-year-old woman was entering her vehicle when police said two male suspects approached on foot and demanded her keys and property.

Police said the woman was pushed to the ground and kicked several times before a passing vehicle startled the suspects and they fled on foot. The woman declined EMS treatment at the scene.

In the second incident, a 41-year-old man was sitting in his 2008 Acura sedan in the 1400-block of North Astor Street at about 7:39 p.m. when police said two armed ale suspects entered the car and demanded the victim's wallet.

The victim exited the vehicle and the suspects attempted to flee in the vehicle but were unable because of the car's manual transmission.

The third incident took place at about 7:50 p.m. as two male suspects approached a 33-year-old man in the 1000-block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.

The suspects pointed a handgun at the victim before fleeing in his 2019 Nissan Sentra, police said.

The victim was not injured, police said.

The suspects and the victim's car were later located in the 7000-block of South Wood Street, police said.

