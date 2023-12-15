Robbers target Portage Park bar with customers inside, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Customers were inside of a Portage Park bar when it was targeted by robbers Thursday night, Chicago police said.

Police said three suspects armed with handguns entered Gracie O'Malley's in the 4000-block of North Milwaukee Avenue at about 11:40 p.m. and demanded cash from the register.

The staff complied and the suspects fled the scene, police said.

The bar was open at the time and customers were inside, but no customers were robbed or injured, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.

