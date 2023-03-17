Chicago police: Woman critically injured in Avalon Park hit-and-run

Chicago police said a woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run in the Avalon Park neighborhood Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run in the Avalon Park neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred in the 7900-block of South East End Avenue at about 8:45 p.m.

Police said the woman was crossing the street when the driver of a silver sedan hit her and left the scene.

Police believe the driver drove away westbound down 79th Street.

The woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody and the Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

