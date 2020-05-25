Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released a surveillance image of a car they said was used in a hit-and-run that injured two people in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday.A 2019 Ford Fiesta was involved in a crash with a motorcycle at about 4:08 p.m. in the 4400-block of West Harrison Street, police said.The driver of the motorcycle and his passenger were both critically injured and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital.The driver of the Ford Fiesta fled without providing information, police said.Police said the vehicle is black in color with Virginia license plate URX9129. The car was last seen driving northbound through the alley in the 500-block of South Kostner Avenue.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.