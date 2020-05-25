Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

A surveillance image of a Ford Fiesta that Chicago police said was involved in a hit-and-run that critically injured two people on a motorycle. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released a surveillance image of a car they said was used in a hit-and-run that injured two people in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday.

A 2019 Ford Fiesta was involved in a crash with a motorcycle at about 4:08 p.m. in the 4400-block of West Harrison Street, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle and his passenger were both critically injured and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta fled without providing information, police said.

Police said the vehicle is black in color with Virginia license plate URX9129. The car was last seen driving northbound through the alley in the 500-block of South Kostner Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest garfield parkhit and runchicago crime
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News