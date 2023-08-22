  • Full Story
Chicago police: Man seriously injured in South Side hit-and-run crash

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 11:55AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on the South Side Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police responded to the 8600-block of South Stony Island Avenue at about 1:44 a.m. and found a man, approximately 50 years old.

The man was struck by a red sedan while attempting to cross the street, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Police said the vehicle that struck the man fled the scene and drove northbound.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Report a correction or typo
