Woman fatally struck by car in West Chatham parking lot after altercation: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in a West Chatham parking lot after getting into a verbal altercation Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The incident took place at about 5:57 p.m. in the 100-block of West 79th Street.

A witness told police a 30-year-old woman got into a verbal altercation with someone who then got into a black sedan and struck the woman.

The suspect then fled the scene east on 79th Street, police said.

The woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

