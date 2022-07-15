2 claiming coercion from CPD detectives in deadly arson released after judge vacates life sentences

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men who have spent years in prison have been released from prison after a judge vacated their life sentences.They haven't been exonerated yet, but this is a big step forward for two men who claim to be innocent.In September of 1986, a fire in the 2600-block of West 24th Place killed two young men.Their families managed to escape. Investigators suspected arson.John Galvan and Arthur Almendarez were arrested nine months after the fire.They were charged and later convicted of aggravated arson and first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.For years, the two men maintained their innocence, arguing that they were coerced and abused by Chicago police detectives to confess.Now, over 30 years later, the appellate court found the initial witnesses in the case not credible and vacated their sentence.Arthur Almendarez spoke to the crowd gathered to support him when he was released."You got to kind of abandon your whole family, you just have to not care anymore in order to survive day-to-day in there," he said.Almendarez said he still doesn't know how to be free.Both men were released from Cook County Jail early Friday morning. They will now get a new trial.