  • Full Story
  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Armed robbers target 5 liquor stores on NW Side, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, January 12, 2024 11:23AM
Armed robbers target 5 liquor stores on NW Side
Chicago police said five liquor stores on the Northwest Side were targeted by armed robbers Thursday night.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five liquor stores on the Northwest Side were targeted by armed robbers Thursday night, Chicago police said.

In each robbery, police said three men with guns entered the businesses and took money from the cash register.

In at least two cases, the robbers hit the victims before leaving the stores. No one was seriously hurt and all victims refused medical treatment.

The robberies occurred in the:

-3700-block of North Elston Avenue at about 8:30 p.m.,

-3600-block of West Irving Park Road at about 9:04 p.m.,

-3300-block of West Montrose Avenue at about 9:30 p.m..

-2900-block of North Central Park Avenue at about 10 p.m..

-6700-block of West Belmont Avenue at about 10:25 p.m.

Area Five detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW