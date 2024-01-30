1 in custody after South Loop liquor store burglary, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A burglar smashed the window of a South Loop liquor store during a burglary Monday night, Chicago police said.

The robbery took place in the 600-block of South Wells Street at about 10:30 p.m.

Officers responded and found the front window of the store was shattered, police said.

After conducting a search of the area, a 24-year-old man was taken into custody after matching a description provided by a witness, police said.

The suspect was found with proceeds from the store and identified by the witness, police said.

Charges against the man are pending, police said.

