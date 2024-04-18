2 robbed by group armed with rifles, handguns in Avondale, Chicago police say

Chicago police said two men were robbed by a group of suspects armed with handguns and rifles on Belmont Avenue in Avondale Thursday.

Chicago police said two men were robbed by a group of suspects armed with handguns and rifles on Belmont Avenue in Avondale Thursday.

Chicago police said two men were robbed by a group of suspects armed with handguns and rifles on Belmont Avenue in Avondale Thursday.

Chicago police said two men were robbed by a group of suspects armed with handguns and rifles on Belmont Avenue in Avondale Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were robbed by a group of suspects armed with handguns and rifles on the Northwest Side Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The two victims were standing on the sidewalk in the 3500-block of West Belmont Avenue at about 3:20 a.m. when police said a black sedan approached and four armed suspects got out.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

The suspects demanded the victims' property and then they fled westbound on Belmont Avenue, police said.

No one was injured and no one is in custody.

The robbery comes amid a CPD alert detailing more than a dozen similar armed robberies over the past week across the North and Northwest sides.

Those robberies occurred in the:

-1300-block of North Halsted Street, Friday April 12, 2024 in the morning hours

-1800-block of North Halsted Street, Friday April 12, 2024 in the morning hours

-1400-block of North Kingsbury Street, Friday April 12, 2024 in the morning hours

-1600-block of North Sheffield Avenue, Friday April 12, 2024 in the morning hours

-5300-block of West Patterson Avenue, Monday April 15, 2024 in the morning hours

-3200-block of North Keeler Avenue, Monday April 15, 2024 in the morning hours

-2700-block of North Leclaire Avenue, Monday April 15, 2024 in the morning hours

-5100-block of West Barry Avenue, Monday April 15, 2024 in morning hours

-4900-block of West Fletcher Avenue, Monday April 15, 2024 in the morning hours

-2900-block of North Lavergne Avenue, Monday April 15, 2024 in the morning hours

-1400-block of West Cornelia Avenue, Monday April 15, 2024 in the morning hours

-3200-block of North Southport Avenue, Monday April 15, 2024 in the morning hours

-2100-block of North Cleveland Avenue, Monday April 15, 2024 in the morning hours

-800-block of West Armitage Avenue, Monday April 15, 2024 in the morning hours

-2100-block of North Halsted Street, Monday April 15, 2024 in the morning hours

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood