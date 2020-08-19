Police issue community alert after tree-trimming scam in Rogers Park following EF-1 tornado

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released a new community alert Wednesday for residents in Rogers Park about a tree-trimming scam following last week's EF-1 tornado that left a lot of tree damage behind.

According to the CPD alert, on August 14 around 02:00 pm., three individuals knocked on the residence of a senior citizen on the 7500-block of N. Ridge Blvd. The group said that they were at the residence regarding tree-trimming services and the victim allowed the group inside the home.

One offender distracted the victim, while two other offenders gained access to the rest of the house, police said. The individuals removed personal property and other valuables from the residence.

The suspects are described as three men between 34-38 years of age, and at least one suspect was carrying a two-way radio, police said.

What you can do:

  • Be aware of this crime and alert your neighbors, especially the elderly.


  • Pay special attention to any suspicious subjects loitering in the area.


  • Update security video equipment.


If you are a victim, do not touch anything and call 911 immediately to provide a detailed description of the offender(s), including any vehicle description and license plate information.

If you have any information, contact the Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.
