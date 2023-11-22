WATCH LIVE

Ukrainian Village sexual assault victim followed from bus stop, pushed into gangway, CPD says

CPD has released surveillance images of the suspect

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, November 22, 2023 11:57AM
CPD searching for suspect after Ukrainian Village sex assault
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a community alert after a woman was sexually assaulted in the city's Ukrainian Village neighborhood last week.

The sexual assault occurred at about 4:58 p.m. in the 2400-block of West Superior Street.

They said the suspect followed the victim from a bus stop at Western and Chicago avenues, pushing her into a gangway. Someone nearby heard the victim screaming and chased the suspect away.

The suspect was last seen fleeing west on Superior Street and then south on Campbell Avenue.

Police have released these surveillance photos of the person they're looking for. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

