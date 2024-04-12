Chicago police investigating burglary at Lincoln Park Lululemon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary in Lincoln Park Friday morning.

The incident took place at a Lululemon store in the 900-block of West North Avenue at about 5:05 a.m.

Police said a group of suspects broke the front door of the business and then stole merchandise from the store.

The window of the high-end fitness clothing store was smashed with merchandise scattered on the floor.

The suspects then fled westbound in two waiting vehicles, a white SUV that may be a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a red sports car, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

This comes as Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling will hold a press conference to address robberies in the city.

