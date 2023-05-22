Chicago police said a bicyclist in the South Loop was attacked with a contruction sign and his own bike Monday morning.

Chicago police: Bicyclist beaten with construction sign, own bike in South Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bicyclist was critically injured after Chicago police said someone beat him with a construction sign and his own bike in the South Loop Monday morning.

The 62-year-old victim was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk in the 2200-block of South State Street at about 1 a.m. when witnesses told police someone started hitting him with a construction sign.

The attacker then grabbed the victim's bicycle and started beating him with that, police said.

A witness said paramedics arrived and started giving the 62-year-old man CPR. The critically injured victim was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.