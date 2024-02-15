1 stabbed in Loop attempted robbery: Chicago police say

Chicago police said a 27-year-old man was stabbed in the leg during an attempted robbery on State Street in the Loop Wednesday night.

Chicago police said a 27-year-old man was stabbed in the leg during an attempted robbery on State Street in the Loop Wednesday night.

Chicago police said a 27-year-old man was stabbed in the leg during an attempted robbery on State Street in the Loop Wednesday night.

Chicago police said a 27-year-old man was stabbed in the leg during an attempted robbery on State Street in the Loop Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 27-year-old man was stabbed in the leg during an attempted robbery in the Loop Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The victim was walking on the sidewalk in the first block of South State Street at about 11:45 p.m. when police said a male suspect approached on foot and attempted to take his bag.

The suspect then got into a physical altercation with the victim during which he took out a knife and cut the victim in the leg, police said.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood