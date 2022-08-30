Ask CTA program to hear from riders at Chicago rail stations, bus depots

The CTA said it is ready to hear your concerns about transit.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA will start making managers available at rail stations and bus transfer hubs to share concerns from passengers. They will be there to answer questions and hear feedback from riders.

A human resources representative will also be available to provide information on jobs at the CTA.

"The success of our Action Plan not only depends on all the things are we doing to improve customer experience, but also on being available to the communities we serve," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. " The 'Ask CTA' events will provide our customers a chance to speak directly with the managers responsible for diverse functions at our agency. But more importantly, it will allow us to hear directly from our customers-and use their feedback to help us further improve how we provide transit service."

The program will start at the California Blue Line station Tuesday and will continue for the next several weeks. On Wednesday, it will be at the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line stop and on Thursday at the Central Green Line stop.

Future locations and times will be announced on the CTA's social media channels.