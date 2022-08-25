WATCH LIVE

Man violently robbed on CTA train; Chicago police release photos of suspects

Red Line CTA: Incident took place at 35th Street station

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
29 minutes ago
The man suffered injuries to his face that required stitches, according to police.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released photos of three people wanted for a violent robbery on the Red Line.

CPD said they knocked a man to the ground at the 35th Street station about 10 p.m. on Aug. 13, robbed him and then ran off.

The suspects are described as two men, ages 25 to 35, and one woman, age 18 to 30, CPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives - Area Central at 312-745-4706.

