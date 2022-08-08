Chicago police add new CTA train patrols; K-9 units to return

Chicago police said they will add new patrols on CTA trains after violent incidents on the Red Line and Blue Line.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Commuters may see an increased police presence on CTA trains Monday morning.

More officers are being added after a murder on a Red Line train Saturday morning and police have released disturbing video showing a person being pushed onto CTA tracks by a stranger.

Superintendent David Brown promised over the weekend that as of Monday, there would be an additional contingent of officers assigned to the transit authority after a series of violent incidents.

A shooting on Saturday that left a man dead on a northbound Red Line train near 79th Street. That shooting took place inside a train car around 2 a.m.

On Sunday, police released surveillance video from the Blue Line at Damen on Friday morning that shows a man getting shoved off the platform at 7 a.m. In both cases no one has been arrested and police are looking for help from the public.

When announcing the additional resources over the weekend, Superintendent Brown refused to disclose exactly how many officers this will constitute.

And it is certainly not the first time this has happened this year. CPD said they have significantly increased the number of patrols on CTA over the last several months as violent crimes continue to increase even while ridership remains below pre-pandemic levels.

CTA for its part said in addition to the 250 unarmed guards that have been recently hired they will bring back the K-9 units that were disbanded three years ago. Details on when that will happen are expected to be released within the next week.

But CTA added these are only meant to be a complement to police work and can't on their own solve the safety issues the currently plague the transit agency.

"I want to assure you that we are doing everything that we can to stem these egregious acts of violence that occur on CTA properties," CTA President Dorval Carter said.

"It is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Brown said of CTA violence. "No resident should think twice about their safety on any part of the CTA or in our neighborhoods."

On July 22, a man was stabbed as he fought back during an attempted robbery at North and Clybourn, while on July 25, a 15-year-old who police say was part of a group attempting to rob someone onboard a red line train near 63rd street, was killed when the would be target pulled out a knife and stabbed him.