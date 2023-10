Weekend passes for Chicago Cubs Convention on sale Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All access weekend passes to the 2024 Cubs Convention go on sale Thursday.

The Cubs Convention brings fans and players together for festivities and special experiences.

The convention will run from January 12 through the 14 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Cubs Charities

Ticket sales open up at 12 p.m. For more information, visit www.cubs.com/convention.