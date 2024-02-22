Chicago Cubs giving away free tickets Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2024 baseball season is almost officially here.
Thursday morning, the Chicago Cubs will be giving away more 2,024 single game tickets.
Fans should watch for ticket giveaway locations displaying a giant Cubs "C" starting at 8 a.m. and running until 1 p.m. Fans who spot the "C" will receive a pair of tickets to select games throughout the regular season.
Locations will also be announced via Cubs social media pages Thursday morning.
