Chicago Cubs giving away free tickets Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2024 baseball season is almost officially here.

Thursday morning, the Chicago Cubs will be giving away more 2,024 single game tickets.

Fans should watch for ticket giveaway locations displaying a giant Cubs "C" starting at 8 a.m. and running until 1 p.m. Fans who spot the "C" will receive a pair of tickets to select games throughout the regular season.

Locations will also be announced via Cubs social media pages Thursday morning.

